Pavement have announced ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’, a special reissue of their final studio album ‘Terror Twilight’.

The band’s fifth studio LP was originally released in June 1999 and was produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ is described as “an exhaustive” 45-track reissue of ‘Terror Twilight’, featuring the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, “era-appropriate” live recordings and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

The 4xLP and 2xCD editions of the reissue will both include a book with never-before-seen photos, commentary and context from band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg and Steve West, as well as Godrich.

Pavement have previewed ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ today (January 11) by sharing the never-before-heard track ‘Be The Hook’, which you can hear below.

You can see the tracklist for Pavement’s ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ below.

LP1 – Side A

01. ‘Platform Blues’

02. ‘The Hexx’

03. ‘You Are A Light’

04. ‘Cream Of Gold’

05. ‘Ann Don’t Cry’

LP1 – Side B

01. ‘Billie’

02. ‘Folk Jam’

03. ‘Major Leagues’

04. ‘Carrot Rope’

05. ‘Shagbag’

06. ‘Speak, See, Remember’

07. ‘Spit On A Stranger’

LP2 – Side C

01. ‘The Porpoise And The Hand Grenade’

02. ‘Rooftop Gambler’

03. ‘Your Time To Change’

04. ‘Stub Your Toe’

05. ‘Major Leagues’ (Demo Version)

06. ‘Decouvert De Soleil’

LP2 – Side D

01. ‘Carrot Rope’ (SM Demo)

02. ‘Folk Jam Moog’ (SM Demo)

03. ‘Billy’ (SM Demo)

04. ‘Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]’ (SM Demo)

05. ‘You Are A Light’ (SM Demo)

06. ‘Cream Of Gold Intro’ (Jessamine)

07. ‘Cream Of Gold’ (SM Demo)

LP3 – Side E

01. ‘Spit On A Stranger’ (SM Demo)

02. ‘Folk Jam Guitar’ (SM Demo)

03. ‘You Are A Light’ (Echo Canyon)

04. ‘Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues]’ (Echo Canyon)

05. ‘Folk Jam’ (Echo Canyon)

LP3 – Side F

01. ‘Ann Don’t Cry’ (Echo Canyon)

02. ‘Jesus In Harlem [Cream of Gold]’ (Echo Canyon)

03. ‘The Porpoise And The Hand Grenade’ (Echo Canyon)

04. ‘Spit On A Stranger’ (Echo Canyon)

05. ‘Be The Hook’

LP4 – Side G

01. ‘You Are A Light (Jackpot!)’

02. ‘Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]’ (RPM)

03. ‘Rooftop Gambler’ (Jessamine)

04. ‘For Sale! The Preston School Of Industry’ (Jessamine)

05. ‘Frontwards’ (Live)

LP4 – Side H

01. ‘Platform Blues’ (Live)

02. ‘The Hexx’ (Live)

03. ‘You Are A Light’ (Live)

04. ‘Folk Jam’ (Live)

05. ‘Sinister Purpose’ (Live)

Pavement will tour in the UK and Ireland later this year – see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 – Roundhouse, London

23 – Roundhouse, London

24 – Roundhouse, London

25 – Roundhouse, London

NOVEMBER

10 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

11 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland