Pavement have announced ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’, a special reissue of their final studio album ‘Terror Twilight’.
The band’s fifth studio LP was originally released in June 1999 and was produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.
‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ is described as “an exhaustive” 45-track reissue of ‘Terror Twilight’, featuring the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, “era-appropriate” live recordings and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.
The 4xLP and 2xCD editions of the reissue will both include a book with never-before-seen photos, commentary and context from band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg and Steve West, as well as Godrich.
Pavement have previewed ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ today (January 11) by sharing the never-before-heard track ‘Be The Hook’, which you can hear below.
You can see the tracklist for Pavement’s ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ below.
LP1 – Side A
01. ‘Platform Blues’
02. ‘The Hexx’
03. ‘You Are A Light’
04. ‘Cream Of Gold’
05. ‘Ann Don’t Cry’
LP1 – Side B
01. ‘Billie’
02. ‘Folk Jam’
03. ‘Major Leagues’
04. ‘Carrot Rope’
05. ‘Shagbag’
06. ‘Speak, See, Remember’
07. ‘Spit On A Stranger’
LP2 – Side C
01. ‘The Porpoise And The Hand Grenade’
02. ‘Rooftop Gambler’
03. ‘Your Time To Change’
04. ‘Stub Your Toe’
05. ‘Major Leagues’ (Demo Version)
06. ‘Decouvert De Soleil’
LP2 – Side D
01. ‘Carrot Rope’ (SM Demo)
02. ‘Folk Jam Moog’ (SM Demo)
03. ‘Billy’ (SM Demo)
04. ‘Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]’ (SM Demo)
05. ‘You Are A Light’ (SM Demo)
06. ‘Cream Of Gold Intro’ (Jessamine)
07. ‘Cream Of Gold’ (SM Demo)
LP3 – Side E
01. ‘Spit On A Stranger’ (SM Demo)
02. ‘Folk Jam Guitar’ (SM Demo)
03. ‘You Are A Light’ (Echo Canyon)
04. ‘Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues]’ (Echo Canyon)
05. ‘Folk Jam’ (Echo Canyon)
LP3 – Side F
01. ‘Ann Don’t Cry’ (Echo Canyon)
02. ‘Jesus In Harlem [Cream of Gold]’ (Echo Canyon)
03. ‘The Porpoise And The Hand Grenade’ (Echo Canyon)
04. ‘Spit On A Stranger’ (Echo Canyon)
05. ‘Be The Hook’
LP4 – Side G
01. ‘You Are A Light (Jackpot!)’
02. ‘Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]’ (RPM)
03. ‘Rooftop Gambler’ (Jessamine)
04. ‘For Sale! The Preston School Of Industry’ (Jessamine)
05. ‘Frontwards’ (Live)
LP4 – Side H
01. ‘Platform Blues’ (Live)
02. ‘The Hexx’ (Live)
03. ‘You Are A Light’ (Live)
04. ‘Folk Jam’ (Live)
05. ‘Sinister Purpose’ (Live)
Pavement will tour in the UK and Ireland later this year – see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.
OCTOBER 2022
17 – O2 Academy, Leeds
18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
22 – Roundhouse, London
23 – Roundhouse, London
24 – Roundhouse, London
25 – Roundhouse, London
NOVEMBER
10 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
11 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland