Phoenix confirmed for second weekend of Primavera 2022

Phoenix have been confirmed as the latest act for the second weekend of Primavera Festival 2022.

The French band will head to Barcelona on the weekend of June 9-11 for the Parc del Fòrum festival, which will also take in performances from the likes of Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Run The Jewels, M.I.A., Playboi Carti, Holly Humberstone and Burna Boy.

You can find more information on the Primavera Sounds 2022 line-up here.

It’s never been like that ⁠✨

⁠

Happy to announce that Phoenix will join us on Weekend 2#PS202X2

⁠

🎟️ https://t.co/MiaqyIuUC3 pic.twitter.com/7lE61KdxOh — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 8, 2021

Advertisement

The Barcelona festival cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now intends to return in 2022 with a bumper event.

Tickets for Primavera 2022 went on sale on June 1 via DICE. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Primavera will be able to attend one weekend of Primavera 2022 of their choosing, or they can upgrade their tickets in order to attend both weekends.

Refunds will also be available for any 2020 or 2021 ticketholders who do not wish to attend Primavera 2022. You can find out more information here.

In April, Phoenix teased that an album is in the works by sharing a snippet of new music.

Advertisement

‘Loop N°02’ reads the caption of an Instagram video of bandmembers playing a previously unheard piece of music. The caption also reads “#7”, which appears to refer to their seventh album. Phoenix’s last record, 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’, was their sixth to date.

The band also shared ‘Loop N°01’ in March, which was an up-close video clip of a distorted guitar riff being played. In January, the French group confirmed they were recording new music at Paris’ Musée des Arts décoratifs.

Phoenix’s last record, 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’, was their sixth to date.