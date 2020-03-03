Post Malone says his face tattoos “maybe come from a place of insecurity”

Post Malone has spoken about his face tattoos, suggesting that they may “come from a place of insecurity”.

The rapper/singer is renowned for his numerous tattoos, which include the words “always” and “tired” under each eye and his most recent additions: a buzzsaw and a medieval gauntlet on his face.

Speaking to GQ Style, Malone initially joked about his appearance before talking about the deeper reasons behind his decision to get face tattoos.

Advertisement

“I’m a ugly-ass motherfucker,” Malone said. “[The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Speaking about his love of tattoos back in 2018, Malone joked that he did it “to piss my mom off”.

“It’s not right. I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?” he added.

Last month, Malone paid tribute to Mac Miller during his show in the late rapper’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

The two rappers were close friends before Miller’s death in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. The pair were apparently close to making a collaborative album together before Miller’s passing.