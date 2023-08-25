Previously unheard Frankie Knuckles remix released

A Frankie Knuckles remix that was first created a decade ago has finally seen the light of day.

The remix – a reworking of ‘Waiting On You’ by Ultra Naté and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child – was created by the late house DJ and Eric Kupper under their Director’s Cut alias.

Speaking on the track, Ultra Naté said: “The remix was blessed by my mentor, big brother and cultural icon, Frankie Knuckles, officially ‘The Godfather of House Music,’ who at the time, was making his way back into remix and production work as ‘Director’s Cut’ along with Eric Kupper.”

Naté later confirmed reports that Knuckles approved the release of the track before his death in 2014.

The decade-old release coincides with Frankie Knuckles Day, a celebration in Chicago which takes place on August 25 to honour the late producer, who pioneered the sound of house music.

“‘Waiting On You’ has always been a centrepiece of the ‘Hero Worship’ album and there’s no better time than now to drop it for Frankie Knuckles Day,” Naté added.

Knuckles was frequently referred to as the ‘Godfather Of House Music’ and shaped the genre’s sound as it emerged and became popular in 1980s Chicago. He died on March 31, 2014 at the age of 59 due to complications from type 2 diabetes.

Kupper paid tribute to the producer on X/Twitter ahead of Frankie Knuckles Day tomorrow.

“As we celebrate Frankie Knuckles Day tomorrow, August 25, I’m posting this pic of the last time Frankie and I played together, 10 years ago, October 2013 at ADE in Amsterdam,” he wrote. “I miss you so much, my brother Frankie. Thanks for watching over me and guiding me musically.”

TBT – As we celebrate Frankie Knuckles Day tomorrow, August 25, I’m posting this pic of the last time Frankie and I played together, 10 years ago, October 2013 at ADE in Amsterdam. I miss you so much, my brother Frankie. Thanks for watching over me and guiding me musically. ☮️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6KcDYcttQ0 — Eric Kupper (@EricKupper) August 25, 2023

The remix of ‘Waiting On You’ isn’t the first unreleased Frankie Knuckles remix to have surfaced as of late. Another mix, which was over an hour in length that was recorded in 1986, came out last year.