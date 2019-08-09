Quavo is making a kids’ animated series about hip-hop culture in Atlanta

A collab between Quality Control Music, Motown and the Migos rapper

Migos rapper Quavo is working on a kids’ animated series that puts his love for his hometown Atlanta on the small screen, he announced yesterday (August 8).

The rapper will executive produce the as-yet-untitled series in collaboration with Quality Control Music and Motown Records. While little is known about the content and release date of the series, it will be about the music scene and hip-hop culture of the city, and is part of Quavo’s effort to use music to reach children aged eight to 12 in a positive way.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music really impacts kids,” he said in a statement. “I’ve loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.” See his announcement on Instagram below.

Quality Control COO Kevin ‘Coach’ Lee described the forthcoming series as “educational and positive, but with the dopest visuals and sounds our rap culture can provide”.

“When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown- and black-skinned kids feeling heard or seen, and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods,” he said in a statement. “I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of all ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow.”

This isn’t the first time Quavo has produced an animated series about Atlanta. Back in January, he partnered Adidas on Only in Atlanta for the Super Bowl, which follows the (fictional) teams that played the “greatest” seven-on-seven American football game.

Nor is he the only rapper this year to make an entry into animation. In July, Kid Cudi announced Entergalactic, an “adult-focused” Netflix cartoon that’s based on his album of the same name.