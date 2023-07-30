Quavo says he has around 1,000 unreleased Takeoff verses

Quavo says he has around 1,000 unreleased verses from his late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

The rapper will release new album ‘Rocket Power’ on August 14, and has described it as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff in late 2022.

In a new interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker on YouTube, Quavo discussed his grief following the death, and how it has fuelled the new album.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “Just being fuelled by my brother, Take, and bottling in all these emotions – all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music to pull up and try to play songs and he’s not there.

“I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it ‘rocket power.’”

Quavo added that he has around 1,000 unreleased verses from the singer. “In this phone alone, it’s 150 songs,” he said, adding: “Every phone probably has 350 songs.”

Revealing that Takeoff had three phones, he went on: “He’s got songs I never heard, ‘I’m like, bro why you never played me this’.”

Quavo added: “I miss him a lot and I love him. He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him.

“I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Takeoff died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million bond. He was formally indicted last month.

Offset recently said that performing a tribute to Takeoff with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”. It marked the first time the duo had performed together since Takeoff’s death.