R.E.M. share new remix of ‘What’s The Frequency Kenneth?’ and announce plans for a deluxe 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Monster’

The collection is out later this year

R.E.M. have announced to plans to reissue a special deluxe edition of ‘Monster’ to mark the landmark album’s 25th anniversary.

The band have also shared a new remix of ‘What’s The Frequency Kenneth?’, which you can listen to below.

Remastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound, the reissue will be available on various physical formats, as well as digitally, on November 1.

A five-CD, one-Blu-ray deluxe box set will include the original album, a special 2019 remix from Monster producer Scott Litt, a CD of previously unreleased demos from the album and a complete live 1995 performance captured in Chicago.

The accompanying Blu-ray will also feature ‘Monster’ in both hi-resolution audio and 5.1 Surround Sound, as well as a host of video content: the 90-minute film Road Movie, which documents R.E.M.’s 1995 tour, and all six music videos from the landmark LP.

The collection will be packaged in a five-and-a-half-inch portfolio book, featuring liner notes by journalist Matthew Perpetua—with new insight from band members—and archival photographs.

An expanded edition of ‘Monster’, offering the original album and the 2019 remixed version, will also be available on two 180-gram vinyl LPs or two CDs, both featuring reimagined cover art by longtime R.E.M. designer Chris Bilheimer. The remastered album will also be available as a standalone 180-gram vinyl LP, with Bilheimer’s original ‘Monster’ art.

Digital editions of the album will mirror the complete deluxe audio content—remastered, remixed and live— available across all streaming and download platforms. Digital breakouts will also offer the remastered and remixed album in hi-resolution (88.1/24).

Pre-order Monster25 as a deluxe box set, on CD or LP here.

Released in 1994, ‘Monster’ saw R.E.M. at a crossroads in their career. Following the success of 1991’s ‘Out of Time’ and 1992’s ‘Automatic for the People’, and six years since the group had toured, the band were looking for a sonic shake-up.

Peter Buck recalls: “We were trying to feel like a different band … We wanted to get away from who we were.”

Meanwhile R.E.M. were among number of bands along with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic and Hole who it was revealed were affected by the 2008 fire at Universal Studios, earlier this year.