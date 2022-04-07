Rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to fetch £10,000

A rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to be auctioned off for £10,000.

The track which runs for four minutes and two seconds, is a demo version of the former Beatle‘s song ‘Attention’, which featured on Ringo Starr‘s 1981 album ‘Stop And Smell The Roses’.

It was given to saxophonist Howie Casey, to reference ahead of the recording session for the record. Casey’s wife Sheila also performed backing vocals on the finished version of the song, alongside Linda McCartney. You can listen to a snippet below.

The Maxwell C-60 audio cassette, which also has a handwritten label enclosed, is expected to fetch £10,000 at Liverpool’s Omega Auctions on April 26.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “To hear [McCartney] unaccompanied working through the bones of a song like this is really fascinating and it does give an insight into his startling talent for songwriting.”

It comes after it was announced earlier this week that McCartney is opening up his childhood home for unsigned artists to use as a base to write, perform and gain inspiration from.

The Forthlin Sessions initiative, backed by the former his brother Mike, will see chosen artists write music at the same place where McCartney and John Lennon forged their distinguished songwriting partnership.

20, Forthlin Road in Liverpool is where the pair wrote hits including ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (from 1963’s ‘Please Please Me’) and ‘When I’m 64’ (from 1967’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’). The property is now owned by the National Trust.

The scheme, which opens later this spring and closes at the end of the season, also comes amid a celebratory year of Beatles’ anniversaries including McCartney’s 80th birthday in June and the 60th anniversary of the The Beatles’ debut single ‘Love Me Do’ in October.

Meanwhile, he recently admitted that he still hasn’t planned his forthcoming Glastonbury headline set.

The former Beatle was recently confirmed along with Kendrick Lamar as the final headliners at this year’s bash, joining Billie Eilish who was previously announced in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage. He previously headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2004.