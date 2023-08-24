Roger Waters has shared a new solo version of Pink Floyd‘s 1973 song ‘Time’ – you can listen to it below.

The original track appears on the prog-rock band’s classic eighth album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, which Waters reimagined in full for a forthcoming record titled ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’.

The musician’s fresh take on ‘Time’ pulls back the psychedelic sounds of the Pink Floyd single in favour of a more atmospheric production that puts his hushed vocals at the forefront.



Produced by the former Pink Floyd bassist along with Gus Seyffert, ‘…Redux’ also features a studio band consisting of Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Jonathan Wilson, Johnny Shepherd and Jon Carin.

The project coincides with the original album’s 50th anniversary, but it was not worked on by any other member of the iconic group. Waters previously released a new interpretation of ‘Money’.

In a statement, Waters explained that he’d “started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version” of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time,” he continued.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’ is set to arrive on October 6 via SGB Music – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Waters will showcase the album at two special live concerts at the London Palladium on October 8 and 9. Find any remaining tickets here.

Back in March, Waters’ former Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason revealed that he had already been shown various snippets of the upcoming LP, and hailed it as “absolutely brilliant”.