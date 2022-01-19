Silk Sonic announce 2022 Las Vegas residency: “It’s happening!”

Silk Sonic have announced a Las Vegas residency for 2022 – you can find all the details below.

The duo – comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – will perform 13 concerts at the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live theatre between February 25 and April 2. Pre-sale tickets are available here from 6pm today (January 19).

“The terms is locked and Vegas might not ever be the same Jack!!” .Paak wrote to announce the shows on social media. “You’re invited to the hottest show in sin city!”

Mars added: “Its happening! [sic] The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” You can see both posts below.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Dubbed as ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, the run of dates will see .Paak and Mars showcase material from their debut album of the same name. It comes almost one year since the duo premiered the collaborative project at the Grammys 2021.

In a five-star review of their first record, NME wrote: “The songs are radiant and full of joy, formed from the synergy of two relentlessly creative minds.

“The album glows with appreciation for the simple but irreplaceable power of working alongside someone you trust and respect like no other — and it sounds as effortless and rewarding as an old friendship.”

Last month saw the album surpass one billion streams on Spotify, according to figures released by Chart Data.

Meanwhile, Silk Sonic are nominated in the International Group category at the BRIT Awards 2022. They’re up against ABBA, BTS, Måneskin and The War On Drugs.