Silverstein share alternate version of ‘Infinite’ alongside music video

Silverstein have shared an alternate version of their song ‘Infinite’, alongside a new music video.

The clip features excerpts of voice mail recordings from fans reflecting on how they’re coping through the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with footage of quiet and empty locations in the band’s home country of Canada.

‘Infinite’ is originally taken from the band’s ninth studio album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’, released in March. Watch the alternate version of ‘Infinite’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Silverstein guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau explained the new version of ‘Infinite’ was a reference to mental health and anxiety.

“‘Infinite’ was born in the black hole of anxiety — unable to remember ‘normal,’ the fear of not knowing when the feeling will end, or if it will end at all,” Rousseau said.

“I think everyone has experienced that type of anxiety to some extent, and for me being locked down in the early stages of covid-19 poured gas on the fire. Facets of anxiety that once felt difficult to name or truly pin down slowly became concrete, tangible things. The sadness I was experiencing was no longer abstract or personalised, it was something practically everyone on Earth was relating to in real time.”

Rousseau continued, explaining that it became “hard, if not impossible, to see any light at the end of the tunnel”.

“I love the album version of ‘Infinite.’ It screams into the void. It captures the emotional and physical frustration, the anger of being trapped in an anxious loop,” he said.

Advertisement

“But as of late, I feel more sadness than anger, and I thought ‘Infinite’ — which for months now has felt more relevant than I ever could have known — could be rearranged to feel more like I feel.”

In July, Silverstein hosted a livestream event to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and also shared an alternate version of ‘Where Are You’.