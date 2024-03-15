Original Slipknot frontman Anders Colsefni says his ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ re-recording was released without his consent

Anders Colsefni – the original frontman for Slipknot – has revealed that the re-recording of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ was shared without his consent.

The new version of the 1996 demo tape was shared on the singer’s YouTube channel yesterday (March 14), and was re-recorded in collaboration with KAOSIS, a New Zealand band who toured with Colsefni last year.

It also followed the former frontman revealing that he would perform the entirety of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat’ with the blessing of current frontman Corey Taylor. Shortly afterwards, KAOSIS recorded, mixed, and produced the revised version in their home country, whilst Colsefni recorded his vocals back in Iowa.

Now, just hours after it went live, the video has been taken down and the singer has revealed it was shared without his consent.

I wanted to touch base with you about the MFKR release that happened earlier today. It was released without my consent,” he began in a new post to Instagram. “I hadn’t finished going through the audio mixes on the songs when the video came out. This remake was NOT a finished product and I hadn’t even seen the videos prior to its release.”

He continued, adding that he will be cancelling the upcoming ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ tour and instead turning his efforts to remaking the re-recording properly.

“I hope you will trust me to do this properly and make you and the die-hard, old school Slipknot fans proud. Then, we will look to put this tour together again, beginning where it began, and spreading as far as you want it to.

“MFKR is much larger than myself, or any of us who wrote and performed it. If I have to speak for the OGs out there, I can only accept that the utmost care and respect be given to our honouring of this icon of metal history.”

In reports shared yesterday, the record was stated as being dedicated to late Slipknot members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray. Founding bassist Gray died aged 38 in 2010, whilst founding drummer Jordison passed away aged 46 in 2021.

“This record is dedicated to Joey [Jordison] and Paul [Gray], my eternal brothers. This project completes their legacy for the original Crowz,” Colsefni was quoted as saying by Blabbermouth. “This important part of their heritage can now be heard by the Maggot generation of the ‘KNOT family. I miss them both deeply every day and I hope that this tribute to them honours their memory and our ever-lasting friendship.”

Colsefni’s band Painface and KAOSIS have since toured again at a show on January 27th this year. It was the first gig Painface played since 2015.

As for Slipknot, the band are expected to announce who their new drummer is soon (following the sudden departure of Jay Weinberg), as well as share details of their long-lost experimental album ‘Look Outside Your Window’.

Speculation around the latter arose in August last year, when NME asked Corey Taylor about when fans can expect the long-mooted project. “I was talking to Clown [percussionist and band leader Shawn Crahan] about it the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’”

He continued: “It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

Clown shared further confirmation when talking to NME in December. “It’s definitely arriving next year. You have my word,” he insisted. “The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album.

“Corey is my favourite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project.”