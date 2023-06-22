Stepson of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine calls Cardi B “trashy” for criticising him going to Blink-182 show

The stepson of a missing billionaire on the Titanic submarine who attended a Blink-182 gig amid the rescue effort has hit back at criticism from Cardi B.

Brian Szasz is the stepson of Hamish Harding, one of five people onboard the Titan submersible, which lost contact at the weekend after aiming to travel to the wreck of the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Szasz hit headlines this week when he attended a date on Blink-182’s reunion tour. “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

However, the move attracted criticism from Cardi, who said on Instagram: “Ay so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine shit… One of the billionaires, they stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert.

“People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she went on.

“You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. … Isn’t it sad that you, a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you. Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Szasz has now hit back at Cardi’s comments, calling them “trashy” and that the rapper should “get some class”.

“What a pos trashy celeb,” he wrote on his since-deleted Twitter account. “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering.

“I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

Hamish Harding, along with four other passengers and crew, were reported missing on June 19. They were all onboard the Titan, a tourist attraction submersible that brings paying customers to down into the depths of the ocean to explore the Titanic wreckage.

Per reports from The Mirror, the US Coast Guard have confirmed that the vessel’s oxygen supply has not been damaged, giving them until 11am BST on June 22 before it runs out.

Search operations are currently ongoing.