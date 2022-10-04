Steve Lacy lands first Number One with ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy has secured his first Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Bad Habit’.

The Internet guitarist released the hit single, which features on his second solo album ‘Gemini Rights’, at the end of June and it debuted in the top 100 in July.

‘Bad Habits’ spent four weeks at Number Two behind Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ before knocking it off the top spot yesterday (October 3).

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, Lacy wrote: “damn i ain’t even have to change fr. we #1 babyyyyy. july 11th was my first entry at 100 and today oct 3rd my first entry at #1. wow oh wow. i feel heavy gratitude all over my body. u know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iphone boy to superstar.”

Last month Lacy announced details of a UK and European tour at the end of this year.

The ‘Give You The World’ tour will begin in London on December 11 with a show at the Roundhouse in Camden. Shows in Amsterdam (December 14 at Melkweg), Paris (December 16 at Trianon) and Berlin (December 19 at Metropol) will then follow.

See the full list of dates below and buy tickets for the London gig here.

DECEMBER 2022

11 – London, Roundhouse

14 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

16 – Paris, Trianon

19 – Berlin, Metropol

Last month, Wet Leg covered ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Reviewing ‘Gemini Rights’ upon release in July, NME said: “Considering the sometimes-radical experimentation that was heard on his debut (‘Apollo XXI’’s second song ‘Like Me’, for instance, clocked in at nine minutes), Lacy has heeded Missy Elliot’s wisdom on his second LP in his own way.”

Shortly after its release Kanye West described the album as “beautiful”, adding that Lacy was “one of the most inspiring people on the planet”.