Stormzy announces two intimate shows at PRYZM in Kingston

Stormzy has announced two intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames – find all the details below.
The Croydon rapper will perform songs from his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ at the 1,950-capacity venue on Thursday, December 22 in partnership with Banquet Records.
Tickets for the 8:30pm show go on sale at 1pm today (November 30), with tickets for the early gig (6:30pm) due to go live at 1:30pm. You can purchase yours here, where various ticket/album bundles are available.
Announcing the special dates, Stormzy wrote: “My first time performing the album, live in an intimate setting […] It’s gonna be a beautiful night can’t wait to see you all, don’t miss out.”
🎤 STORMZY IN KINGSTON 🎤
no better way to finish 2022 than with an intimate set from @Stormzy and his band playing tracks from This Is What I Mean live for the first time https://t.co/baNBQiBhn2
two shows
8:30pm show on sale today at 1:00pm
6:30pm show on sale today at 1:30pm pic.twitter.com/wK2xsmY7hu
— Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) November 30, 2022
My first time performing the album, live in an intimate setting, tickets for the first show go live at 1pm, second show at 1:30pm. It’s gonna be a beautiful night can’t wait to see you all 🙏🏿 don’t miss out – https://t.co/trXzHLoVXQ pic.twitter.com/zrWMoGpzWK
— Stormzy (@stormzy) November 30, 2022
Stormzy embarked on a UK and Ireland headline tour back in the spring.
Next summer, he’ll headline and curate a day at All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London. You can find any remaining tickets here.
In a four-star review of his new record, NME wrote: “With ‘This Is What I Mean’, Stormzy continues to lead the way: another goal ticked off on that checklist, then.”
Writing in an open letter to his fans prior to its release, Stormzy said: “I pray you listen to this album with an open heart and if you hate it after I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful you listened with openness.”
Stormzy recently spoke about ‘This Is What I Mean’ in a wide-ranging conversation with Apple Music, where he also recalled the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him.