Stormzy announces two intimate shows at PRYZM in Kingston

Tickets for the special gigs go on sale today (November 30)

By Tom Skinner
Stormzy
Stormzy performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Stormzy has announced two intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames – find all the details below.

The Croydon rapper will perform songs from his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ at the 1,950-capacity venue on Thursday, December 22 in partnership with Banquet Records.

Tickets for the 8:30pm show go on sale at 1pm today (November 30), with tickets for the early gig (6:30pm) due to go live at 1:30pm. You can purchase yours here, where various ticket/album bundles are available.

Announcing the special dates, Stormzy wrote: “My first time performing the album, live in an intimate setting […] It’s gonna be a beautiful night can’t wait to see you all, don’t miss out.”

Check out the tweets below.

Stormzy embarked on a UK and Ireland headline tour back in the spring.

Next summer, he’ll headline and curate a day at All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London. You can find any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of his new recordNME wrote: “With ‘This Is What I Mean’, Stormzy continues to lead the way: another goal ticked off on that checklist, then.”

Writing in an open letter to his fans prior to its release, Stormzy said: “I pray you listen to this album with an open heart and if you hate it after I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful you listened with openness.”

Stormzy recently spoke about ‘This Is What I Mean’ in a wide-ranging conversation with Apple Music, where he also recalled the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him.

 

