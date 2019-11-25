Stormzy pledges his support for Jeremy Corbyn: “He is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back”

He also laid into Boris Johnson who he described as a "sinister man"

Stormzy has pledged his support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming General Election.

In a lengthy new Instagram post, the rapper urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader. He also went on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.

Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn. There are several reasons as to why I’m voting for him – I would be here all day if I began to list them…

“But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be. And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”

He went on to say Johnson had a “long record of lying and policies that have absolutely no regard for the people that our government should be committed to helping and empowering.”

On Johnson, Stormzy continued: “I also believe it is criminally dangerous to give the most powerful role in the country to a man who has said that the sight of a ‘bunch of black kids’ makes him ‘turn a hair’, compared women in burqas to letterboxes and referred to black people as ‘picaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles’.

“I think it’s extremely dangerous to have a man with those views as the sole leader of our country. These are all MY views, I don’t care for your love or hate for them. I just think it’s important that we all register and go out and vote. And I think it’s important that we use our vote to make sure that the person who runs our country for the next 4 years is someone committed to doing what is right. GO OUT AND DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND TRY YOUR BEST TO LEARN AND UNDERSTAND WHO IT IS YOU’RE VOTING FOR.”

Earlier today, The Grime4Corbyn campaign announced its relaunch with a new collective of artists who are encouraging fans to back Labour in the General Election.

Despite fears that the campaign would not return after the 2017 vote, Grime 4 Corbyn 2.0 has officially been announced ahead of the poll on December 12. Joining forces with Grime Originals, the 2019 Grime 4 Corbyn event is set to take place on Friday, November 29 and promises “special guests and a showcasing of the genre’s ongoing support for justice, equality and prosperity for all”.

It will include four hours of live streamed radio sets, with performances from artists including Durrty Goodz, Manga Saint Hilare and Lioness.

Grime Originals founder Sharky Major told Metro: “My parents and grandparents have always been in favour of Labour and I’m no different. We are regular hard working people who want the best for people like us.”

Speaking to NME yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn also opened up about Labour’s plans to invest heavily in the arts. Corbyn said: “[The arts] strengthens communities, it brings that sense of creativity and inclusion in the community, and it also gives children at school a chance to explore their artistic selves. The number of schools that no longer teach any music at all is growing all the time; the number of schools who do hardly any painted art of any sort, because they haven’t got the materials to do it, is growing.

“That so many kids never get to see a theatre or an art gallery or a museum, because either the school can’t afford it or they can’t afford it, is unacceptable.”