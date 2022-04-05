SZA didn’t realise her leg was broken when she accepted Grammy with Doja Cat

SZA has revealed that her leg was broken when she used crutches to make it onstage at this year’s Grammys, where she won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Doja Cat collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.

During an interview backstage following their win, SZA said she had fallen out of bed while sleeping, causing the injury. “I fell very, very wrong, and it hurts, and I will be better soon. But I’m clumsy, so it’s okay. It’s like a normal happenstance for me,” she joked.

“This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t walk.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.'”

Advertisement

In an Instagram Story posted the day after the Grammys (April 4), SZA shared a video of her leg being bandaged up. “Lmao welp it’s confirmed broken,” she wrote. “I thought it was just sprained… I was NOT missing that carpet.” In the next photo, she shared an X-ray, writing: “Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING.”

During their acceptance speech at the awards, Doja showered heartfelt praise on her ‘Kiss Me More’ collaborator. “SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You’re the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

Other winners on the night included Jon Batiste with five awards (including Album of the Year), Silk Sonic with four (including Record of the Year and Song of the Year) and Olivia Rodrigo with three (including Best New Artist).

Other winners included Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Jazmine Sullivan and St. Vincent. Performances came from the likes of BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R, Silk Sonic, Justin Bieber and more.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was among those who were memorialised during the ceremony, following his death on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters – who won three awards at this year’s event, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album – were scheduled to perform but pulled out due to the drummer’s passing.