Taylor Swift debuts ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’ live at final ‘Eras’ show of 2023

Taylor Swift performed ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’ live for the first time this weekend at her final ‘Eras‘ show of 2023.

Swift performed in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday (November 26), where she performed ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘ Vault track ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘Evermore‘ bonus track ‘It’s Time To Go’ during the acoustic surprise song portion of the show.

The live debuts at the Allianz Parque stadium followed ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘Untouchable’ being performed live for the first time in a decade the previous night (November 25). She also debuted ‘Midnights’ track ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ in Rio.

Advertisement

The Sunday night show was Swift’s 13th international date on the ‘Eras’ tour and her final show until she resumes in February 2024.

Check out footage of ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’ below.

Fans reportedly cheered for ‘Reputation‘ songs during the surprise song portion of the set, where Swift joked that fans had “gotten in my head” when she almost called the ‘Eras’ shows the ‘Reputation’ tour.

Advertisement

As Swift introduced the acoustic songs on Sunday, she explained how she tried to “really challenge myself to play songs that I have not played live or I haven’t played on the ‘Eras’ tour”.

She continued: “Until tonight, I have done 121 different songs during the acoustic sets of the ‘Eras’ tour.”

📹 | “See you've gotten in my head.. now you've gotten in my head!" 🤪 — Taylor after nearly saying rep Tour instead of The Eras Tour #SaoPauloTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/g9nlMuu0da — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) November 27, 2023

The singer added that, in 2024, she plans to “open back up” all the songs and make them “fair game” again when she resumes the tour.

Swift wrote ‘Say Don’t Go’ with Diane Warren nine years ago, which finally came to light with the re-release of ‘1989’ this year.

“Diane, It was a dream come true to write with you. I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!” Swift shared in a thank you note to the songwriter upon its release.

This month marks the end of the South American dates on Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, where soaring temperatures resulted in serious problems throughout the run.

One attendee of the Rio de Janeiro show in Brazil died after falling ill due to extreme heat. Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, was taken to hospital, where she passed away an hour later. Brazilian newspaper Folha de S Paulo reported that she sustained a cardiac arrest, and police have since opened up an investigation.

The singer took to Instagram to share she was “devastated” by the news. After postponing the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat, Swift also wrote: “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”