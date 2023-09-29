Taylor Swift on Ice Spice: “She impresses the hell out of me”

Taylor Swift has opened up about working with Ice Spice on their ‘Karma’ collaboration.

In a new cover story for Variety about the Bronx drill rapper (real name Isis Gaston), Swift wrote an email praising Ice Spice for her business acumen and work ethic.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift wrote.

Advertisement

“She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace.”

She continued: “She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

Swift also shared details about the recording process of ‘Karma’, a song originally taken off the popstar’s recent album ‘Midnights’.

“Working with someone new in the studio, you immediately get a window into their creative process,” Swift explained. “She showed up with her verse not only written but had recorded and sent me a vocal pass beforehand just to make sure we were on the same page.

“Recording, she was quick and laser focused, but intuitive and decisive and knew when she had it nailed.”

Advertisement

The news follows on from Swift’s announcement of the worldwide release date of The Eras Tour film. The concert film is so highly anticipated that The Exorcist: Believer changed its release date to avoid clashing with Swift.

In a social media post, Swift said: “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”