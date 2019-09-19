Keef was the subject of a hit in June 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has testified that he ordered a hit on rival rapper Chief Keef.

The 23-year-old rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, is currently testifying in an ongoing racketeering case against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods gang – Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack– in an attempt to reduce his own prison sentence.

The controversial star has now testified that he was behind the attempted murder of rival Chief Keef in June 2018.

The 24-year-old, real name Keith Farrelle Cozart, was shot at outside Times Square’s W Hotel, but he escaped unharmed.

As he appeared in court, Tekashi explained how he arranged the hit against Keef and promised a $20,000 (£16,000) payment to the gunman. However, the fee was later reduced to $10,000 (£8,000) after Tekashi discovered that the hitman had only fired one shot and missed his target.

Earlier this year, the gunman who attempted to shoot Keef, Kintea McKenzie, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering.

Tekashi also discussed his rivalries with other artists including Trippie Redd and admitted to attacking him at his hotel in November 2017.

Ellison, one of the men that the rapper is testifying against, is also accused of kidnapping Tekashi in July 2018.