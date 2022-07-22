THE BOYZ to return with a new mini-album next month

THE BOYZ are gearing up to return with new music in August, as confirmed by IST Entertainment.

Earlier today (July 22), the South Korean music label published a statement via local news outlet Herald Pop to announce the forthcoming release of the K-pop boyband’s next mini-album next month, with a release date also unveiled. More specifics regarding the EP’s title, tracklist and more are to be released at a later stage.

“On August 16, THE BOYZ will release their seventh mini-album and begin [their comeback] promotions,” the brief statement read, as translated by Soompi. “Starting with a trailer film on July 25 at midnight [KST], we will be gradually releasing a variety of teaser content bit by bit,” wrote IST Entertainment. “Please show lots of interest and anticipation.”

Notably, THE BOYZ’s as-yet-untitled mini-album will drop a little over a week after their impending three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome for their sold-out ‘THE B ZONE’ encore concert from August 5 to 7. The 11-piece had wrapped up the US and European legs of the tour last month.

The arrival of THE BOYZ’s new mini-album will also mark the boyband’s first domestic release of 2022. Their last music was the November 2021 single album ‘Maverick’, which featured a titular lead single and two new B-side tracks, ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’.

‘Maverick’ was awarded three stars in a review by NME contributor Rhian Daly, who described the project as “a dark and dangerous, but not always dynamite, gear shift”. “‘Maverick’ might not be a flawless release, but over its three tracks THE BOYZ remind us that, as well as being experts at cute and colourful, they’re not half bad at the dangerous bad boy concept either,” Daly wrote.

THE BOYZ are due to return to the US in August as part of the lineup of KCON’s 2022 Los Angeles festival. Other acts announced include ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, NMIXX and WJSN.