The Killers release new single ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers have released their new single ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’. Scroll down the page for the official visualiser video.

The band had shared a preview of the new song on June 13 which was accompanied by black-and-white visuals of the band in the studio, directed by Wes Johnson.

“I’ve tried going against my own soul’s warning/But in the end something just didn’t feel right,” frontman Brandon Flowers sings, before it explodes into a burst of bright guitars and keys.

The track is set to feature on the band’s upcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which will be their sixth studio album.

‘Imploding The Mirage’ was originally scheduled for release on May 29 but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No new release date has been confirmed at present.

Last week (June 8), the Vegas group performed a new version of ‘Land Of The Free’, changing the lyrics to reference the killing of George Floyd. The 49-year-old died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“How many killings must one man watch in his home?” Flowers sang on the new version of the 2019 single, before referencing the killing of Floyd: “Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds, another boy in the bag / Another stain on the flag.”

Meanwhile, Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. recently dissected their hit single ‘Mr Brightside’ in a new video. “I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece,” the singer said of the track, which featured on their 2005 debut album ‘Hot Fuss’.

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ is available to stream/download now.