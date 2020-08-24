The Killers to release another new album in 2021: “It might be better than this one”

The Killers have confirmed that they’re already working on another new album, and are planning to release it in spring 2021.

Speaking in this week’s NME Big Read cover story, frontman Brandon Flowers revealed how the “creative spirit” of their latest acclaimed album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ led to an outburst of even more songs.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.

“I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

Flowers said that he “wasn’t seeing a real thread” between the new songs and those on ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but that the new material was a lot more reflective of the inspiration of his new home of Utah.

“I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that,” he continued. “You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly.

“Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Asked if their next record would be out in time for their rescheduled stadium tour next summer, Flowers replied: “Oh yeah, there will be another album. I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

Flowers also spoke to NME about the band’s recent investigation which found “no corroboration” of an alleged sexual assault said to have been committed by their road crew against a woman on their 2009 tour – as well as his thoughts on a culture of misogyny in rock music.

“I have four sisters, I have nieces, I have female cousins, I have a mom, I have a wife,” he said. “I know about what bad men can do to women. I would never turn a blind eye to that. My heart goes out to anyone who’s a victim.”

Read the full Big Read cover feature here, where the band also open about finding themselves again and adding a female voice to their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘, the current line-up and racism in the US.