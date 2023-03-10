The Lathums land second Number One album with ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

The Lathums have landed their second UK Number One with their new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’.

The Wigan band released ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3 via Island Records (delayed from a planned February release), and they have officially reached the Number One slot today (March 10).

Their debut ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ previously debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart in 2021, beating Drake and more to achieve the accolade. This time round, they beat Slowthai and his third studio album ‘UGLY’ in a photo finish, by only 700 chart units.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, The Lathums said: “Hello loves! This is a group effort, but it’s mostly come from [the fans]. We write the songs, but they wouldn’t have the place that they have in the world without you lot. This is a thank you to our community that we’ve created and brought together. You don’t understand the power that we hold together. It’s going to be the best ride ever!

“Another Official Number 1 album. We’re the people, we’re the real people, we’re the community. We’re going to take over this thing. Come on!”

Elsewhere in the Official Charts, Mimi Webb was in the Top Five for the first time with her debut studio album ‘Amelia’. Meanwhile, the late Eva Cassidy’s ‘I Can Only Be Me’ had its highest Official Albums Chart position in 12 years today.

In other news, The Lathums recently announced details of a huge outdoor gig in Manchester they’ll play this summer. On June 30, the band will headline the 8,000-capacity Castlefield Bowl in Manchester for their biggest headline show to date.

They’re currently on the road for a full run of UK dates, which began at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on March 6. The band will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy tonight (March 10), finishing up the tour at London’s Roundhouse on March 18. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Speaking to NME about new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’, the band’s Alex Moore said: ‘With album two, I’m happy that we’ve brought our music to so many different places and people. I’m not saying I don’t want a Number One, I’ll take it! I’d be very happy with that. But the feeling I get from people is way more important than any accolades. The life that we’re living, being on tour and stuff like that, meeting people: that’s the real stuff that gets you going, not a trophy.”