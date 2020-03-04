The Prodigy have paid fresh tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life. He was 49.

Posting on Twitter this morning (March 4), The Prodigy marked one year since Flint’s death with an emotional tribute which was signed by Liam Howlett and Maxim.

“One year has gone by since you left us, we miss you everyday man, your light blazes strong,” the tribute reads. “You will always be here with us coz as you know – WE LIVE FOREVER…!

“Stay Punk brother, forever in our hearts.” The tribute, which you can see below, also includes pictures of Flint performing and the late frontman, Howlett and Maxim together.

One year has gone by since you left us , we miss you everyday man , your light blazes strong ,

You will always be here with us coz as you know – WE LIVE FOREVER ..!

Stay Punk brother,

Forever in our hearts

Liam and Maxim x#theprodigy#raisetheroof#weliveforever pic.twitter.com/m5l5zQvsxa — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2020

Tributes were paid to Flint at the recent NME Awards 2020, where the late frontman was honoured in a speech by The Prodigy’s live drummer Leo Crabtree.

“On behalf of my brothers Liam and Maxim, I want to say that Keith found freedom on the stage and nowhere more so than right here at Brixton Academy,” Crabtree said.

“It’s fitting that we are remembering him here, Keith Flint: a true-stepping razor, whose life was lived to total extremes, always for the buzz. Keith Flint, the devastating performer who, with his Prodigy brothers, redefined music for a generation. Keith Flint, the punk rock anti-star whose name is tattooed into the history books forever.

“Keith Flint, utterly fearless, bringing the fire, never ever giving a fuck. To the very bitter-end, thank you.”