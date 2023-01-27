The Reytons land first number one album with ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’

The Reytons have landed their first number one album with ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’

The group, from South Yorkshire, are made up of Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd. They’ve reached the number one slot today (January 27) with their third, independently released album.

Previously, the band had Top 40 success with 2021 releases ‘May Seriously Harm You And Others Around’, which reached 27, and ‘Kids Off The Estate’, which peaked at number 11.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, The Reytons said: “We’ve got no words for it. We’ve been dreaming of this moment for as long as we can remember.

“We’ve absolutely grafted all week. We’ve had it in us heads, we’ve been using the law of attraction, we’ve had the trophy on us phones for the last two or three years. It feels really surreal, it’s not sunk in yet!

“Thank you to everybody for believing in us, coming out and spending your money. It’s January and there’s a cost of living crisis. People have got better things to be spending their money on, but people believe in this. Thanks for backing us.”

The Reytons spoke about being on the cusp of a UK Number One album as an independent band to NME this week, saying that their success is built solely on the support of “fans, friends, family and community”.

“The mood just changed when the midweeks dropped and said we were Number One,” Yerrell told NME ahead of today’s chart figures being released. “Everyone’s going, ‘We’re gonna do it! We’re gonna do it!’ It’s just been crazy, honestly. I never knew what to expect but now that I’m in the moment of it happening, it’s just surreal.”

He continued: “Every artist wants to have a Number One album. But when you’re talking to people like Jack Saunders on Radio 1… I’m just looking down the camera and he’s there in the studio. It’s like, ‘What the fuck?! This is real now’.”

The Reytons’ first album, 2021’s ‘Kids Off The Estate’, narrowly missed out on the Top 10. For Yerrell, there’s a sense of “unfinished business” as the group vie for even greater chart glory this time around.

“We haven’t tried to move the goal posts or anything, we just tried to carry on writing,” he said. “It’s being able to come back and do it properly, and do it as soon as possible while the fire was still burning. I just feel like the timing is amazing for us.”

The Reytons play the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on September 30 – find any remaining tickets here. They’ll also make appearances at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender this May and the Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Elsewhere in the charts, Måneskin claim their first top album with ‘RUSH!’ while Dublin’s The Murder Capital, reach a career-best 16 with ‘Gigi’s Recovery‘.

In the single charts, Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers‘ has earned a second week at number one; this is now Cyrus’s longest-running UK Number one single. Her previous chart-toppers ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’, both released in 2013, peaked at the number one for one week each.