The Specials’ Terry Hall has died, aged 63

The Specials have paid tribute and announced the death of legendary frontman, Terry Hall.

Taking to social media, the ska icons shared that the influential singer had passed away from a “brief illness” aged 63, as well as honouring him as “a beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced”.

Posting on Twitter, they shared: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

The band added: “We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

The singer was also formerly a member of of Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Terry, Blair & Anouchka and Vegas.

He has released two solo albums and has also collaborated with the likes of Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O’Connor, Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky, Lily Allen, and many more.

This is a developing story…