The Streets‘ Mike Skinner has stated he’s not a fan of live-streamed concerts, claiming the “technology isn’t there” to present them as a real alternative to live music.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview published yesterday (July 11), Skinner said he wasn’t averse to technology becoming a part of the live music experience. “I don’t think it’s changed people at all. It’s just helped them to communicate more, and that comes with problems and advantages,” he said, regarding the use of smart phones at concerts.

“I’m not massively into live-streamed gigs, though,” he continued. “I think loud music is loud music, and loud music with people is loud music with people. I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. I’m sure it will one day.

“But at the moment I don’t think the technology’s there to do a live show [well] over the internet.”

The Streets were one of the first acts announced to perform at drive-in live shows in the UK, along with Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal, which are due to start at the end of July. Large outdoor spaces in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and London will play host, with 300 cars permitted for each event.

Last week (July 5), Skinner said he “shouldn’t have played” at Bristol venue Colston Hall.

The space is named after former slave owner Edward Colston, but is set to be renamed later this year.

Speaking to the Independent, the artist said he felt “a bit guilty” about The Streets performing at the venue. “Massive Attack haven’t been playing there for years,” he said. “At the time, I just thought it was just a name.”