Ticketmaster have clarified their refund policy after fans questioned whether they would be able to secure refunds to shows that have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ticketing site has previously vowed to provide refunds for cancelled events, but their UK policy in regards to rescheduled gigs was also questioned by fans.

Some had questioned whether they could gain straight refunds if they are unable to attend the new date, and instead claimed they had been advised to resell tickets on Ticketmaster’s own site.

Advertisement

However, the UK arm of the ticketing site has now told NME that if fans “cannot attend the new date, they are entitled to a refund.”

It comes after coronavirus led to the widespread cancellation of gigs in the UK and festivals such as Glastonbury.

In the US, Ticketmaster was criticised last night after confirming that refunds will not be available on cancelled shows.

According to an image secured by the The New York Times, a page on Ticketmaster’s website which used to say refunds “are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled”, now states that refunds “are available if your event is canceled.”

Posting on Twitter, one user wrote: “Ticketmaster changing their policy and not allowing refunds if a concert is postponed has to be one of the most idiotic moves I’ve ever seen, especially now that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Fuck Ticketmaster I think.”

Advertisement

It comes amid reports that the UK live music industry has already taken a £60 million hit due to coronavirus, with Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation experiencing a huge dip in its share price.

Coronavirus has led to the widespread cancellation of gigs and events and festivals – including All Points East, The Isle Of Wight Festival and Download, Parklife, Lovebox and many more. Other events such as Live At Leeds and Liverpool Sound City have been rescheduled until later in the year. Primavera Sound 2020 has also been postponed, and has promised to update fans on line-up and refund details when “Spain opens up” and more clarity is available.

This weekend, a US health official made headlines with the claims that festivals and concerts might not be able to return until Autumn 2021.