Tom DeLonge and Illenium’s collaborative single ‘Paper Thin’ has arrived.

The track sees DeLonge take lead vocals on a mellow and melancholy verse, which are then distorted as it reaches a thumping EDM chorus.

“Paper Thin was really a dream project for me,” Illenium said. “I got to collaborate with one of my favourite artists ever, Tom DeLonge. I feel like it has the nostalgic pop-punk vibes but also really incorporates my sound. I think the blend sounds amazing and I’m so stoked with how this one turned out!”

The collaboration, credited to Illenium, DeLonge, and also the latter’s band Angels And Airwaves, was first announced last week along with its apocalyptic-themed artwork.

This comes after it was revealed earlier this month that DeLonge will be making his directorial debut with the film Monsters of California, which has been described as a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist”.

As well as directing and co-producing the film, DeLonge co-wrote its script with Ian Miller and will also be writing and performing original music for its soundtrack. The movie draws on the musician’s well-documented passion for UFOs and aliens.

Angels And Airwaves, meanwhile, released their latest single ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ in April. Proceeds from the track went to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Back in May, DeLonge said he would definitely play with Blink-182 again in the future but the group have got to “figure out the timing”.