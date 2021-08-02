Travis Scott teams up with A24 Films for forthcoming album

Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack Films has cemented a production deal with renowned film company A24, known for Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar and more.

As Variety reports, the first special project the two companies will work on is in relation to Scott’s long-awaited forthcoming album, ‘Utopia’, which is expected to arrive this year. On Instagram, the rapper shared an image of a “first draft” script with ‘Utopia’ partially blacked out, writing, “Life is a movie. So is this album.”

The announcement comes a little over a week after Scott premiered a new song, ‘Escape Plan’, at Rolling Loud Miami. At the time, he also organised for a fleet of drones to beam a QR code into the sky, which led to a pre-save link for the track. There is currently no release date for ‘Escape Plan’ confirmed.

‘Utopia’ will follow on from Scott’s 2018 studio album, ‘Astroworld’, which featured collaborations with Drake, Frank Ocean and The Weeknd, among others. Upon its release, NME gave the album five stars, describing it as a “lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.

This year, Scott has also featured on Baby Keem‘s track ‘Durag Activity’ and a remix of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’.