Travis share new single ‘The Only Thing’ with The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and announce 2021 UK tour

Travis have shared a new single with The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs – watch the video for ‘The Only Thing Below’ below.

The song is the fourth the band have shared from their forthcoming album ’10 Songs’. They previously shared the tracks ‘Valentine’, ‘A Ghost’ and ‘Kissing In The Wind’.

Frontman Fran Healy said of the new video: “This is definitely my Covideo. One of the main prerequisites was to somehow get us all on the same stage and try to capture the spontaneity of a duet while the performers are in different locations.

“Leading up to the shoot, I would send Susanna a video of a great duet. ‘Summer Wine’, ‘I Got You Babe’, ‘Islands In The Stream’. I hired a small film crew and persuaded Glasgow’s Theatre Royal to open its doors to us. I directed the shoot remotely, via three phones. One in the DP’s ear, one FaceTime trained on the monitor and one iPhone with the band. There were so many moving parts. I’m amazed we got there and it turned out great.”

The band have also announced a UK tour in 2021 taking in dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and a stop at The Roundhouse in London.

Fans who pre-order ’10 Songs’ from the band’s official store before 8.30am next Wednesday (August 26) will receive access to a 48-hour priority ticket pre-sale. The window then opens at 9am on the same day and will remain available until tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (August 28). You can purchase tickets here.

Travis will play:



APRIL 2021

30 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth



MAY 2021

1 – The Forum, Bath

2 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

4 – Albert Hall, Manchester

5 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds

8 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

9 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent

11 – Roundhouse, London

12 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

“I find it hard to sing other people’s songs,” Healy admitted during a recent interview with NME about the band’s new album. “I love Dougie [Payne, bassist] and Andy [Dunlop, guitarist] lots and that’s what makes Travis vibrate the way it does, but I needed to tell them that I had the energy to do this and they were totally cool with it.”

Healy also revealed that he had “about 10 albums’ worth of stuff” under his belt, having spent the past four years writing. “From that, you can get about 10 really good things out of it,” he said

“I’ve just been cruising for the last few records. I was pretending to drive. As a songwriter, I don’t feel like I’ve dug very deeply. This time, that’s not the case – shit happens and there’s a lot more to write about.”

’10 Songs’ is set for release on October 9 via BMG.