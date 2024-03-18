Twenty One Pilots are filming music videos for every song on new album ‘Clancy’

Twenty One Pilots have revealed that they are in the process of filming music videos for every song on their new album.

The Columbus duo’s sixth LP, ‘Clancy’ – which is also the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Scaled and Icy’ – will drop on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen.

They had been teasing their new era over recent weeks, with fans noticing that across their digital platforms, all of the artwork for previous albums now featured strips of red tape covering all the eyes on each cover.

They went on to share details of the new LP by sharing the lead single ‘Overcompensate‘, and now it looks like there is a lot more to come from the duo.

Comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, Twenty One Pilots have confirmed that they will be releasing accompanying music videos for every song on the album.

Joseph shared the news on social media, revealing that the two have already finished work on eight of the music videos, and have seven more in the pipeline.

i don’t like visualizers or official audios.

so we are shooting a music video for every song on clancy

–

some of them lower budget diy types.

we have 8 done right now, 6 to go (13 tracks but one has two versions, so 14 total)

actually, 1 i don’t like so we’re reshooting

so 7 more — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) March 15, 2024

i asked josh if he wanted to write and direct one.

he told me he wanted a little time to think of an idea before committing to it. i’ll keep you posted on what he says. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) March 15, 2024

While the album is only set to feature 13 tracks, the musician confirmed that the two extra videos come from them re-shooting one that was already finished, and that one of the songs will have “two versions”.

That being said, not all of the videos are set to be as cinematic as that of the lead single, with Joseph confirming that others on the tracklist will take more of a “lower budget DIY” approach.

Another may be written and directed by Dun too, although the drummer is apparently still wanting “a little time to think of an idea before committing to it”.

Check out the video for ‘Overcompensate below’, as well as the full tracklist for ‘Clancy’.

The ‘Clancy’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Overcompensate’

2. ‘Next Semester’

3. ‘Midwest Indigo’

4. ‘Routines In The Night’

5. ‘Backslide’

6. ‘Vignette’

7. ‘The Craving (Jenna’s Version)’

8. ‘Lavish’

9. ‘Navigating’

10. ‘Snap Back’

11. ‘Oldies Station’

12. ‘At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb’

13. ‘Paladin Strait’

In other Twenty One Pilots news, Shania Twain spoke to NME last year and opened up about her experience working with Joseph, after he joined her for the track ‘The Hardest Stone’ – taken from her sixth album ‘Queen of Me’.

“I am such a huge fan of his,” she said. “I was very happy and very lucky to get his time to do it. And he did a fabulous job, I’m very proud of him as an artist and I’m very proud of the job he did on ‘The Hardest Stone’, [it’s] one of my favourites on the album.”