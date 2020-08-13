Two new Mac Miller tracks released on deluxe digital version of ‘K.I.D.S.’

Rostrum Records have released two new Mac Miller songs on the deluxe digital version of ‘K.I.D.S.’, marking ten years since its release

The tracks, ‘Ayye’ and ‘Back In The Day’, are from the ‘K.I.D.S.’ era, although the label has not confirmed whether they were originally meant to appear on the album. Listen to the deluxe edition below:

Rostrum Records teased the release of the tracks on Twitter earlier today (August 13), but withheld the names of the songs at the time.

TONIGHT we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of @MacMiller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape by releasing a deluxe digital version with 2 NEW SONGS! #KIDS10 pic.twitter.com/O70xjPeG8p — Rostrum Records (@RostrumRecords) August 12, 2020

Not long after Eric Dan, known professionally as E. Dan and owner of ID Labs studio where Miller produced much of his work, took to Instagram to share a snippet of ‘Ayye’.

“I produced this one called ‘Ayye’,” he wrote. “Love and miss my brother everyday and forever 💙✨✨✨✨”

‘K.I.D.S.’ was released in 2010 and became Miller’s breakout mixtape, although he’d already recorded three others by that time. An acronym for ‘Kickin Incredibly Dope Shit’, the mixtape featured popular tracks including ‘Nikes On My Feet’ and ‘Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza’.

Despite being released ten years ago, the record didn’t make it onto digital streaming services until April this year. It arrived with music videos for seven of the album’s songs, including a HD clip for ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’. Two tracks, ‘Traffic In The Sky’ and ‘La La La La’, were left off the digital cut.

‘Ayye’ and ‘Back In The Day’ are the latest in a long line of posthumous releases since the rapper passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018. ‘Circles’, the long-awaited follow up to ‘Swimming Pools’, made its debut in January this year, with NME calling the record “a conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been.”

Thundercat recently revealed he too had recorded a whole album with Miller before his passing, but shut down fan requests to release the project on Twitter.

“Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that,” he wrote.

Miller’s team are currently working on a tribute for the late rapper, asking fans to share “stories, thoughts and wishes” by calling a toll-free number set up for the untitled project.