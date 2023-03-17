Usher ends three year hiatus with new steamy single ‘GLU’

Usher has ended his three year hiatus with new single ‘GLU’. Check it out below.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Usher’s new track marks his first solo release in three years after 2020’s heartfelt 2020 ‘Bad Habits’. The singer also leant his vocals to the rap duo City Girls‘ ‘Good Love’ last year.

‘GLU’ was written and produced by Usher as well as longtime collaborators The Avila Brothers, Sean Garrett, and crunk pioneer Lil Jon.

The single also marks the creative reunion of LA Reid and Usher, who haven’t worked together since the 2004 diamond-selling album ‘Confessions’. Reid was the one who discovered Usher and signed him to LaFace Records, propelling the then 14-year-old to stardom.

Usher hasn’t released a full album since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’, which peaked in the Top 10 album charts in the US, Australia, and the UK. However, the 44-year-old has been teasing a new album since 2019 in an Instagram post with Jermaine Dupri.

His upcoming ninth album has been thought to be a sequel to ‘Confessions’, but in a recent GQ cover story, Usher negated that, saying, “I want to be better than what I was.”

Currently, the Atlantan singer is doing a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM, after a successful run at Caesars Palace in 2021. The tour started on March 15 and is set to end on October 28.

In other news, Usher is set to perform at the upcoming Dreamville Festival, curated by J.Cole in April 2023 alongside Burna Boy, Drake and more.

He also recent chimed in to denounce longtime friend Diddy‘s claims that “R&B is dead”, saying that “he sounds nuts”.