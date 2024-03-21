Vampire Weekend tease a new offshoot project with an “imaginary back story”

Vampire Weekend have teased a new offshoot project with an “imaginary backstory”.

In a New York Times profile, the band revealed they had created an offshoot project with the remaining founding members Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson. The project began during the summer of 2020, where the band would do weekly jams and recorded “hundreds of hours of music”.

“The world had stopped working and a lot of what we normally do was just not being done,” Tomson said. “There was something about just playing with no expectation — to just play with my two very close friends without an agenda.”

Baio also added: “It’s very rare for people in a band of our size to be alone together. No engineer, no tour manager, nothing like that. It felt like being at the outset of the band again. And we did that for three years and change, whenever we were all in town.”

Koenig further revealed an “imaginary back story” for the band, which he said was “band that came out around 1989, 1990, and they were a little bit too punky for the jam scene and a little bit too jammy for the punk scene. And there’s a little bit of the Minutemen in there.” However, he admitted the band is “still hashing out its sound”, adding: “I don’t want to say too much”.

He also responded to questions about whether the new project could open for Vampire Weekend, saying: “That has been discussed.”

Vampire Weekend are soon to drop their newest record ‘Only God Was Above Us‘, which was described as a “10-track magnum opus”, the “product of five years spent refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak.

“The album is direct yet complex, showing the band at once at its grittiest, and also at its most beautiful and melodic.”

The band have previewed a number of singles including ‘Capricorn’, ‘Gen X Cops’ and ‘Classical’. Vampire Weekend have also started up a new podcast called ‘Vampire Campfire‘.

Vampire Weekend have announced a massive US tour to support their new album soon to kick off in April – see tickets here and find all dates below:

Vampire Weekend’s 2024 ‘Only God Was Above Us’ US tour dates are:

APRIL

08 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT

27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

MAY

10 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party

30 – Barcelona, Espana, Primavera Sound

JUNE

06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

07 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

10 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

12 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

15 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

16 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

18 – Burnaby, BC, Deer Lake Park

19 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

20 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

22 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

23 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

JULY

19 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

22 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

23 – Lincoln, NE, Pinewood Bowl Theater

25 – Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

26 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

30 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

AUGUST

01 – Milwaukee, WI, BMO Pavilion

03 – St. Charles, IA, Hinterland

SEPTEMBER

19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

20 – Cincinnati, OH, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

21 – Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

25 – Laval, QC, Place Bell

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

28 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at The Mann

30 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

OCTOBER

02 – Charlottesville, VA, Ting Pavilion

05 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

06 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

08 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion

09 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

12 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

13 – Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit

15 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Austin, TX, Moody Center