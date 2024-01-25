Warning over “terrifying” realistic Taylor Swift AI filter going viral

A warning over a “terrifying” and realistic Taylor Swift AI filter has gone viral online.

The warning was shared by Danae Mercer, a mum, journalist and ambassador for the National Eating Disorder Association.

Showing how the filter instantly allowed her to change her face to look remarkably like Swift’s, she warned parents: “The technology used here is only going to get exponentially smarter. If you have even a little glimmer of ‘hmm, that doesn’t look like a real person’, give it a year, give it five months.

Advertisement

“We need to be informed, we need to be aware, and we need to figure out ways to protect our little ones, because they are growing up in this strange, strange world.”

She added: “Oh my gosh I’m worried. Because this tech is going to become impossible to spot. Today, here, I can make myself look like Taylor Swift. Tomorrow, who knows what is possible.”

See her post below, along with other examples of the filter and fan reactions.

I did use the Taylor Swift face filter and I wish like anything I could apologize to her for doing so 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wf5X6pRmBR — Stephen Kogon (@StephenKogon) January 23, 2024

This Taylor Swift AI filter on #tiktok has me dying! They're getting too good with these!https://t.co/0c60vhXH0c — Rae Vicki (@RachelVHer) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

The controversy over the new filter comes shortly after YouTube launched a new feature that will allow users to make music using AI voice clones of some of the world’s biggest artists.

The streaming platform has detailed Dream Track – a text-based feature that will use artificial intelligence to generate songs based on what qualities the user wants, such as the track’s mood or concept.

That comes after it was reported that the feature was in development and that YouTube was in talks with the world’s biggest label groups; Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group.

Elsewhere, a man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift‘s home in New York.