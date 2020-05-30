Watch Dropkick Murphys play empty baseball stadium with help from Bruce Springsteen

Dropkick Murphys played a full set at an empty baseball stadium in Boston last night (May 29). Watch the whole gig in full below.

Dubbed ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’, the livestreamed performance saw the band play a career-spanning 28-song set at the Fenway Park stadium, with a little help from Bruce Springsteen.

The new livestream was hosted to benefit for a trio of local charities in the Boston area: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Greater Boston’s Habitat for Humanity. At the time of writing, more than $100,000 (£81,000) has been raised.

Advertisement

During the mammoth set the band were joined by The Boss via video link to play Murphys track ‘Rose Tattoo’ and Springsteen’s ‘American Land’.

They also covered Gerry Cinnamon‘s track ‘The Bonny’ during the set.

Dropkick Murphys played:

The Boys Are Back

The State of Massachusetts

Captain Kelly’s Kitchen

Smash Shit Up

Sunshine Highway

The Bonny (Gerry Cinnamon cover)

Sandlot

Tessie

Jimmy Collins’ Wake

The Fighting 69th

The Walking Dead

4-15-13

Rebels with a Cause

Prisoner’s Song

The Warrior’s Code

The Auld Triangle

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

Queen of Suffolk County

Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya

Amazing Grace

(F)lannigan’s Ball

Out of Our Heads

Dirty Water (The Standells cover)

Rose Tattoo (with Bruce Springsteen)

American Land (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Bruce Springsteen)

I’m Shipping Up to Boston

Until the Next Time

Advertisement

The Fenway show is Dropkick Murphys’ latest COVID-19 fundraiser. Back in March, the band played a massive livestreamed St Patrick’s Day gig after the pandemic forced them to cancel their annual Boston show for the first time in 21 years.

“It’s one of the most special shows we’ve ever played,” the band told NME of the show. “At 21 years, going on 22 years of being with this band, we’ve done thousands of shows,” they said. “But this one stands out among all of them as one of the most unique.”