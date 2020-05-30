Watch Dropkick Murphys play empty baseball stadium with help from Bruce Springsteen

Dropkick Murphys played a full set at an empty baseball stadium in Boston last night (May 29). Watch the whole gig in full below.
Dubbed ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’, the livestreamed performance saw the band play a career-spanning 28-song set at the Fenway Park stadium, with a little help from Bruce Springsteen.
The new livestream was hosted to benefit for a trio of local charities in the Boston area: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Greater Boston’s Habitat for Humanity. At the time of writing, more than $100,000 (£81,000) has been raised.
During the mammoth set the band were joined by The Boss via video link to play Murphys track ‘Rose Tattoo’ and Springsteen’s ‘American Land’.
They also covered Gerry Cinnamon‘s track ‘The Bonny’ during the set.
Dropkick Murphys played:
The Boys Are Back
The State of Massachusetts
Captain Kelly’s Kitchen
Smash Shit Up
Sunshine Highway
The Bonny (Gerry Cinnamon cover)
Sandlot
Tessie
Jimmy Collins’ Wake
The Fighting 69th
The Walking Dead
4-15-13
Rebels with a Cause
Prisoner’s Song
The Warrior’s Code
The Auld Triangle
You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)
Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding
Queen of Suffolk County
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya
Amazing Grace
(F)lannigan’s Ball
Out of Our Heads
Dirty Water (The Standells cover)
Rose Tattoo (with Bruce Springsteen)
American Land (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Bruce Springsteen)
I’m Shipping Up to Boston
Until the Next Time
The Fenway show is Dropkick Murphys’ latest COVID-19 fundraiser. Back in March, the band played a massive livestreamed St Patrick’s Day gig after the pandemic forced them to cancel their annual Boston show for the first time in 21 years.
“It’s one of the most special shows we’ve ever played,” the band told NME of the show. “At 21 years, going on 22 years of being with this band, we’ve done thousands of shows,” they said. “But this one stands out among all of them as one of the most unique.”