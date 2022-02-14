Watch Jhené Aiko’s stunning Super Bowl performance of ‘America The Beautiful’

At last night’s (February 13) 2022 Super Bowl, Jhené Aiko joined the celebrations for a rendition of ‘America The Beautiful’ – watch the performance below.

For the performance, Aiko was joined by a harpist for a delicate rendition of the classic track, which came in a pre-game performance before Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige played an all-star half-time show.

Watch Aiko’s rendition of ‘America The Beautiful’ from last night’s Super Bowl below.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance during the halftime show last night at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

The show began with appearances from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, who performed from on top of a set of white buildings. After they delivered a version of ‘California Love’, the camera panned to the lower floor of one of the buildings, where 50 Cent was hanging upside down – a reference to the video for his hit single ‘In Da Club’, which he then launched into a rendition of.

Once his section of the performance – which he finished standing the right way up amongst a group of dancers – was complete, the show moved on with appearances from Blige, Lamar and Eminem.

50 Cent’s entrance quickly became a much-talked-about moment from the halftime show on Twitter, with fans sharing memes riffing on his upside-down performance

Elsewhere, Eminem drew headlines after taking a knee during his performance of ‘Lose Yourself’. The move holds much significance in the American football league, after it was used as a means of protest by former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality in the US.

According to reports, the NFL had denied the rapper permission to execute the move, but he did it anyway. The league have denied the claim.