Watch John Cale’s video for new song ‘Noise Of You’

John Cale has shared a brand new song and video from his upcoming solo album ‘Mercy’ – watch ‘Noise Of You’ below.

The founding Velvet Underground member will release ‘Mercy’, his first solo album in a decade, on January 20 via Domino.

‘Noise Of You’ follows Weyes Blood collaboration ‘Story Of Blood’ in previewing the album, and Cale said of it: “I don’t tend to romanticise the idea of love. It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with.

Advertisement

“When it gets ahold of you though – don’t let go – no matter how many times you mess it up!”

Of its official video, director Pepi Ginsberg added: “I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘NOISE OF YOU,’ which John describes as a love song.

“Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.”

Watch the ‘Noise Of You’ video below.

The collaboration-heavy new album also features turns from Animal Collective, Fat White Family, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress and more.

Advertisement

The first preview of ‘Mercy’ was released back in August in the form of the single ‘Night Crawling’, which came with an animated video that saw Cale hitting the streets of New York in the 1970s with David Bowie.

The songs are his first new music since his 2020 single ‘Lazy Day’ and his collaboration with Kelly Lee Owens on ‘Corner Of My Sky’.

A rescheduled UK tour is also set to begin next month. See the dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

8 – London, The Palladium

10 – Bexhill-On-The-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

11 – Birmingham, Town Hall

12 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange