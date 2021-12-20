Metallica performed a selection of live rarities during their latest 40th anniversary show in San Francisco last night – check out the footage below.

The metal titans played the second of two special fan club-only concerts at San Fran’s Chase Center yesterday evening (December 19).

According to Setlist.FM, James Hetfield and co. treated the audience to a 16-track set that began with ‘Hardwired’, the lead single from the band’s 2016 album ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’.

Advertisement

Metallica then dusted off ‘The End Of The Line’ from their 2008 album ‘Death Magnetic’ for the first time since 2010. Next up was 2003’s ‘Dirty Window’, which hadn’t been performed since 2011.

Then the group played their 2000 single ‘I Disappear’ – from the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack – for the first time since 2013, before ‘Bleeding Me’ (1996) was performed in full for the first time in 10 years.

Metallica also ran through their 1984 cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’, marking its first appearance in the set for a decade.

Advertisement

During the first San Francisco show on Friday night (December 17), Metallica debuted ‘Fixxxer’ from their 1997 album ‘Reload’.

“We are grateful that you have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time,” frontman James Hetfield told the crowd at one point in the gig. “After 40 years, there’s still firsts…”

The band also put a special programme of events in San Fran to coincide with their two-night billing at the Chase Center. Various Metallica-related acts performed club shows between December 16-19, while fans could also visit a gallery event, book signings, film screenings and more.

Meanwhile, Metallica recently announced the rescheduled dates for their COVID-delayed South American tour, which is due to kick off in April. They also launched the Metallica Black Box, an ongoing project that showcases rare artefacts and footage from the band’s history.