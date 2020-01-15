Watch Slipknot kick off first night of their European tour in Dublin

Slipknot began the European leg of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour last night with a huge show in Dublin. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Performing at the 3 Arena, the metal giants kicked things off with ‘Unsainted’ – taken from their acclaimed 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘.

After that nod to their latest record, they went straight back to their acclaimed past as they performed ‘Disasterpiece’ – taken from their seminal 2001 record ‘Iowa’.

Addressing the Dublin crowd early on, frontman Corey Taylor said: “We’ve been waiting a long fucking time to say this… good evening Dublin! One of my favourite fucking cities in the entire world because I’ve got you motherfuckers in my blood.

“It feels so good to be back here at the beginning of another insane fucking Slipknot tour. Are y’all happy to have Slipknot back? My friends forget what you’ve heard before, tonight you are in for some serious fucking treats.”

Slipknot then segued straight into ‘Nero Forte’ – marking the first time they’ve played the track from their latest record.

There was also a live debut for ‘Birth of The Cruel’, which came towards the end of a main set which concluded with ‘Duality’.

A subsequent encore then leaned heavily into the past – with the band delivering ‘(Sic)’ from their 1999 self-titled debut and then opting to close the show with ‘Surfacing’.

Posting on Twitter after the show, the band wrote: “First show of the decade. New tour. New setlist. Thank you, Dublin.”

Wow. Someone pushed the insanity dial to overdrive for this new set. Epic night in Dublin. I’ll say this: if you miss this one….you’re going to be bummed. @slipknot 2020 is not to be fucked with. You’re up next, Manchester. 🇬🇧#WeAreNotYourKind pic.twitter.com/AztFAhqIFe — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 15, 2020

First show of the decade. New tour. New setlist. Thank you, Dublin. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/2Sq1KgxH1H — Slipknot (@slipknot) January 15, 2020

Slipknot will now head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday (January 16), before performing a string of dates that culminate culminate at The O2 in London.

They will then return for the first ever UK edition of Knotfest this summer.

The event, which was launched back in 2012, will hit British shores for a date in Milton Keynes on August 22.

Held at the town’s National Bowl, the inaugural Knotfest UK will welcome a headline performance from Slipknot themselves. An announcement of further acts and on-site activities is set to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the event will go on dale from 10am on Thursday January 16 – and fans can access them here.

Slipknot – Dublin 3 Arena 14/01/2020 setlist

Unsainted

Disasterpiece

Eeyore

Nero Forte

Before I Forget

New Abortion

Psychosocial

Solway Firth

Vermillion

Birth of the Cruel

Wait and Bleed

Eyeless

All Out Life

Duality

ENCORE

(Sic)

People = Shit

Surfacing