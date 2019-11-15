Watch the Band of Gypsys discuss the making of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Machine Gun’ in new clip

Epic.

A previously unseen interview with the late Buddy Miles has arrived online, and it sees him discussing how he worked with Jimi Hendrix to create the now legendary ‘Machine Gun’. Check out the clip exclusively on NME.com.

Next week (November 22), will see the release of ‘Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts’, a new box set which captures all four historic concerts by Hendrix at New York’s Fillmore East.

Joined by Miles on drums and Billy Cox on bass, Hendrix’s now legendary concert at the venue in January 1970 went on to become his ‘Band of Gypsys’ album.

In the new clip, filmed prior to Miles’ death in 2008, he discusses how the three became the Band of Gypsys.

“The Band of Gypsys was a strong statement from three brothers, because we all had intimacy and love,” Miles explains in the clip.

“We also had a feel for what we thought was right and what we enjoyed playing.”

As for ‘Machine Gun’ itself, he describes how the classic track was inspired by Hendrix’s love of Delta Blues.

“It was taken from a style called Delta Blues. He had a deep fascination with Muddy Waters too, but that track was most definitely from the Deep South.”

The new box-set, meanwhile, captures all four of the band’s performances at the Fillmore, across the end of 1969 and the very beginning of 1970.

The 5 CD or 8 vinyl set boasts over two dozen tracks that have either never before been released commercially or have been newly pressed and newly remixed.

Those who pre- order the digital version will instantly receive the previously unreleased track “Message To Love,” from the New Year’s Eve second set performance on the collection. Preorder it here now.