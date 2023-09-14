Watch The Offspring invite Sum 41 and Simple Plan on-stage for ‘Why Don’t You Get a Job?’

The Offspring were joined by members of Sum 41 and Simple Plan on stage to perform ‘Why Don’t You Get a Job?’.

All three bands were on the road together for The Offspring’s ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ tour, which recently wrapped up earlier this month. During the second to last show on September 2 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The Offspring were joined by Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan during the 13th song of the night. Whibley joined in on both vocals and guitar while Bouvier sang. They both traded verses with Dexter Holland, frontman of The Offspring, before all joining in on the choruses.

Advertisement

Speaking to Kerrang! earlier this year about heading out on tour with two other pop-punk giants, Holland said: “One of the best things about being on tour is travelling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends. We had sold out international tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced that they would be disbanding after their tour run comes to an end.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we are looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell”, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them,” they shared in a statement posted to their social media pages.

They added: “For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Elsewhere, Simple Plan recently announced a 2024 tour of the UK and Europe with State Champs and Mayday Parade joining in as opening support.

Advertisement

The extensive tour will see all three bands perform 20 shows across Europe and the UK, with shows confirmed for Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, Cologne, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, London and more.