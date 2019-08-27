Sheeran has stayed silent so far

Wiley appears to be taunting Ed Sheeran after sending a series of negative Tweets about the singer’s remix collaboration with Stormzy.

Sheeran and Stormzy unveiled ‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’ on Thursday (August 22). The move looked to have irked Wiley – “the Godfather of Grime” – who has accused Sheeran of being a “clout chaser” by using one of the grime’s biggest stars to gain popularity.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday (August 24) that has since been deleted, Wiley wrote: “Don’t come to grime if your a clout chaser and a culture vulture stay away” [via BBC Newsbeat].

He continued, using a laughing face emoji: “Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures… I’m getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don’t wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing.”

Stormzy came to Sheeran’s defence, replying: “No Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don’t do that.”

But the dust seemingly hasn’t settled, with Wiley writing today (August 27): “geezer used us and waited till a #Stormzy came out then ya wanna get Spyro remix for the package Cos the original was dead..”

‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’, the original of which features on Sheeran’s new ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’, also features Jaykae and Aitch.

Jaykae weighed in on the beef, writing: “I’m happy for you Wiley. I tell people all the time recently that you look like your in a good space after looking like you was having a mid life crisis on social media. Your killing it. I’ve looked upto you for over a decade. But your moving like a wasteman. Safe.”

In 2017 Wiley told NME that he thinks Sheeran should be given the Godlike Genius award.

“He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician,” he said.

Sheeran has not yet responded to Wiley’s comments about ‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’.