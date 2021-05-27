NewsMusic News

Wu-Tang Clan to perform with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Also featuring Outkast’s Big Boi

By Daniel Peters
Wu-Tang Clan at Rolling Loud New York 2019. Credit: Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic.

Wu-Tang Clan will perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The hip-hop icons will be backed by the symphony orchestra alongside OutKast’s Big Boi and DJ Chris Karns. Dubbed the Wu-Tang Clan Experience, the show is scheduled for August 13. Tickets are available via AXS.

The US state of Colorado has begun to lift COVID restrictions on live shows, with full capacity events allowed after June 21.

Wu-Tang Clan have scheduled a similar show in Detroit for 2022, where they will perform their debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The musical performance will accompany a live screening of the 1978 martial arts film The 36 Chambers of Shaolin.

In March, Wu-Tang Clan announced a new photography book encased in a 400-pound steel chamber. Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, strictly limited to 36 copies, is billed as “the biggest and rarest book in the history of hip-hop”.

The group’s leader, RZA, is set to release a new album later this year under the Bobby Digital moniker. ‘Bobby Digital: Digital Potions’ will be his follow-up to 1998’s ‘Bobby Digital in Stereo’.

Wu-Tang member Inspectah Deck recently released ‘Super What?’ as part of the group Czarface. The album was a collaboration with the late MF DOOM and the rapper’s first posthumously released record.

