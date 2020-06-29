Yungblud announces rescheduled dates for UK tour

Yungblud has announced the rescheduled dates for his UK tour after it was postponed earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NME Award-winning Doncaster rocker revealed details of a UK tour in January, with shows kicking off on May 22 in Glasgow at Barrowland. He was also due to play five shows in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 26-28 and June 3-4.

Today (June 29), Yungblud took to social media to announce that the tour will now take place in 2021, starting with two dates at Nottingham’s Rock City on March 8 and 9. The tour will then roll through Glasgow and end with five dates at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Advertisement

“WERE FOOKIN BACK!” the ’11 Minutes’ singer said on Instagram. “here are the new dates for the uk shows … i can’t wait to be with you all. im countin down the minutes…all tickets still valid!”

The full list of new dates are as follows:

March 2021

8 – Rock City, Nottingham

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

10 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

15 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

16 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

17 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

18 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

20 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

Last week, Yungblud brought back his popular YouTube show The Yungblud Show.

Advertisement

A new episode of the show arrived on Thursday (June 25), with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter. Featuring Paris Hilton and activist Kenidra Woods, the episode also included a performance of unreleased track ‘The Emperor’ and latest release ‘Weird!’.