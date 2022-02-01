Nadine Dorries interview sees her compared to a Catherine Tate character

Footage of a Nadine Dorries interview with Channel 4 yesterday (January 31) has resulted in the culture secretary being compared to a Catherine Tate character.

The interview with Dorries came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced MPs in the House of Commons following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into alleged illegal gatherings at Downing Street.

Part of the exchange between Labour leader Keir Starmer and Johnson saw the Prime Minister incorrectly accuse Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy interviewed Dorries and asked why Johnson had used “fake news” and an “old meme repeated by conspiracy theorists” against Starmer in the House of Commons.

Dorries shook her head and rolled her eyes when asked saying: “I don’t know, I don’t know the details…” she repeated before saying “the prime minister tells the truth,” despite repeated challenges from Guru-Murthy.

On social media, users were quick to point out the sharp comparison’s to Tate’s character Lauren, a stroppy teenage school girl whose catchphrase was “Am I bovvered” and “are you disrespecting me?”

You can see some of there reaction and comparisons here:

Check out this excellent (but doctored) @krishgm interview with Tory MP Nadine Dorries. He might as well have interviewed Lauren Cooper (Catherine Tate) pic.twitter.com/CrFil4Jq7J — Cllr Oliver Patrick 🔶 🇬🇧 🍏 (@CllrOliver) February 1, 2022

So funny – I think Lauren Cooper would have done better than Nadine Dorries here https://t.co/Io1Gnao0GX — Biff McMahon (@BiffMcMahon) February 1, 2022

Can we take a moment to marvel at Nadine Dorries' impression of the Catherine Tate character 'Lauren' earlier. Almost perfect — West Ham Rob (@OpulentCockney) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries doing her best 15yr old Lauren 'am I bovvered?' routine 😂 https://t.co/7MdfHyqBjy — karen firth (@peskydancingkat) January 31, 2022

Why does @NadineDorries sound Lauren from Tbe Catherine Tate Show? https://t.co/78Jduc6Kmg — RamonWites (@RamonWrites) January 31, 2022

Johnson’s future is in the balance after Sue Gray’s report into alleged gatherings at Downing Street was published yesterday (January 31).

In total, it was revealed that Gray investigated 16 separate gatherings – including three that were not previously known about.

Gray concluded that some of these events “should not have been allowed to take place.”

She went on to say “too little thought” was given to public health concerns and confirmed that the Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, on eight separate dates for alleged coronavirus rule-breaking.

In the House of Commons, Johnson said he accepted the report’s findings in full.

He added: “I am sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the British public think Johnson should “do the decent thing and resign” but went on to say the Prime Minister is “a man without shame”.