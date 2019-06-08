Sigourney Weaver confirms she will return for new ‘Ghostbusters’ film

"It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!"

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she will be appearing in Jason Reitman’s upcoming version of Ghostbusters.

In a new interview with Parade, Weaver said that she will be reprising her role as Dana Barrett and that she is “set to reunite” with the film’s original cast members. Weaver added: “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again.”

In the past few months, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray have also hinted at a return to their roles. Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) are also rumoured to have been cast in the remake.

Her comments come after Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman, confirmed he would be directing a Ghostbusters reboot back in January.

The movie, of which little is currently known, is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020. You can see a teaser trailer here:

Asked about the female-led reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise which came out in 2016 and starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, Reitman confirmed that his film wouldn’t have many ties to Paul Feig’s.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them,” Reitman said. “However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”

Meanwhile, Bill Murray recently spoke Indiewire about his appearance in the remake, saying he did so “just because they asked me.”

“I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” he explained. “I felt like, ‘OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people.’ So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

Discussing the earlier movies in the franchise, Murray said they had “paid for [his] son’s college” and described himself and the original cast and crew as “the caretakers of it.” “It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make,” he continued. “It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

He added: “They’re wonderful people. Danny [Aykroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts – they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”