The Who’s ‘Tommy’ rock musical will return to Broadway in 2024

The Who‘s Tommy is set to return to Broadway in 2024.

The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, started as a concept album in 1969 and debuted on Broadway in 1993.

It’s now set to return for a new run – a reimagined version of the classic from director Des McAnuff and Townshend – at New York’s Nederlander Theatre in March 2024.

Previews are due to start on March 8 before the official opening on March 28. Tickets will be available to purchase here from Friday, November 10 at 10am local time.

Check out a teaser below.

“In 1969, when I originally wrote TOMMY with The Who, nobody had ever written popular music songs about trauma, nobody talked about bullying, domestic sexual abuse was a subject that was virtually censored,” Townshend shared in a press statement.

“Then, in 1993, working with Des on the staged theatre piece, we broke the established rules for a musical show. Now, the current generation is breaking all of those rules again—and what Des has achieved with this incredible new production honors them and their courage and audacity.

“I can’t wait to see how this newly empowered show connects with younger Broadway audiences today. I hope the younger ones come, for they will identify in an entirely new and important way with Tommy’s tumultuous life. Meanwhile, longtime fans of TOMMY, The Who and all their music will be blown away by this new show.”

The current revival of the play opened at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago last year. Casting for the Tommy revival on Broadway is yet to be announced.

The news comes after Townshend recently revealed that he was working on a new rock opera.

Opening up about the upcoming project in a new interview, the rock veteran confirmed that it will see him take his novel The Age Of Anxiety to the stage, and see it performed alongside a variety of new songs.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is also currently underway on his own passion project – a biopic about the band’s late drummer Keith Moon.